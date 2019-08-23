As American Express Co Com (AXP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Decreased by $310,868 Its Holding; Convergence Investment Partners Cut Walmart (WMT) Holding by $843,997; Stock Rose

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 2,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 80,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, down from 83,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $118.05. About 3.02M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 8,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 53,967 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, down from 62,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $110.8. About 4.00M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 02/04/2018 – Humana, health insurer shares surge on Walmart’s potential bid; 04/05/2018 – WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL TERMS COULD STILL CHANGE AND A DEAL ISN’T CERTAIN – BLOOMBERG CITING; 18/04/2018 – Walmart Announces 20 MMT of Supplier Emission Reductions through Project Gigaton; Unveils Plans for Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and Doubling U.S. Wind and Solar Energy Use; 30/05/2018 – If its patent filings were any indication, Walmart’s future may include in-store drone assistants and smart shopping carts; 25/04/2018 – Morrisons latest UK supermarket to pledge plastic waste cut; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Leaves Grocery Market That Is Tougher Than the U.S., for Now — Heard on the Street; 16/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart’s Scan & Shop Has Failed – It’s Time to Empower Associates; 23/04/2018 – WALMART EXECS TO VISIT ISRAEL, WEIGH CYBER COOPERATION: GLOBES; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,604 shares to 26,387 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 13,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Inv Limited Liability holds 0.45% or 70,650 shares. 9,053 are owned by Brookstone Cap Mgmt. Gladius Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 35,155 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 7,330 were accumulated by Pioneer Tru Fincl Bank N A Or. Community Trust & Inv Com holds 118,110 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.66% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). The Washington-based Parametric Port Associates has invested 0.47% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ent Svcs Corporation owns 11,059 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,100 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 17,472 shares. Smithfield accumulated 13,349 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.09% or 691,984 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Summit Wealth Limited Liability Com has 0.54% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 20,927 shares. Ellington Mgmt Ltd reported 0.51% stake. Polaris Greystone Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 224,107 shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Target Bites At Walmart’s Grocery Share With New Private Label Brand – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CNBC’s Option Guru Previews Walmart Trade Ahead Of Q2 Report – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Target’s Sales Boosted By Digital Channel And Enhanced Fulfillment Options – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS: Monster Beverages Continues To Face ‘Fundamental Controversy’ – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart Sues Tesla: Pay Us For Solar Panel Damages You Caused – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt holds 4,040 shares. Northstar Asset Limited Co holds 0.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 3,051 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Convergence Inv Ptnrs Limited Com stated it has 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Missouri-based Atwood And Palmer has invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Incorporated Id holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,480 shares. Aqr Capital Lc has 352,876 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation And invested in 3,933 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Essex Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cleararc holds 0.34% or 16,771 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Company holds 1.41% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 579,183 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 50,390 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Secs stated it has 77,335 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Lc reported 13,248 shares stake. Advsr Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.4% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.19 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Express and Newly-acquired Resy Unveil New Culinary Collaborations Kicking off in August – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express: Bearishness Seems Overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Seem More Optimistic As Trade, Bond Market Worries Ease – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.