As American Express Co Com (AXP) Stock Price Rose, Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Increased by $662,720 Its Position; Price T Rowe Group (PM) Stake Increased by Willis Investment Counsel

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 6,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 29,351 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 23,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $124.98. About 420,000 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (PM) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 155,700 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59 million, up from 134,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 472,261 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp by 359,002 shares to 653 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GPC) by 144,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,360 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:TRV).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris International: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WidePoint Sets Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Is Not Dead – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macquarie Infrastructure declares $1.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: 6% Dividend Yield, Future-Proof With 15-25% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 31,216 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Management Ltd holds 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 52,941 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,329 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Brandywine Communications holds 30,814 shares. Paragon Capital Management holds 894 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Martin Currie Ltd has invested 0.73% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 81,700 shares. The New York-based Forte Llc Adv has invested 0.37% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 41,531 are owned by Nbt Bancshares N A Ny. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 26,141 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Financial Architects owns 127 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 298,496 shares. California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA) by 45,818 shares to 138,848 shares, valued at $9.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VSS) by 13,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,940 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Msci Acwi (CWI).