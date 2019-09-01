As American Express Co Com (AXP) Market Value Rose, Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Decreased Its Stake by $310,868; Underhill Investment Management Increases Holding in D R Horton (DHI)

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 189.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 176,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 269,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, up from 93,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 1.58 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 2,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 80,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, down from 83,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.37 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 0.11% or 10,977 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc holds 0.02% or 123,765 shares. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,400 shares. Markel Corporation accumulated 392,000 shares. Rothschild Invest Il accumulated 4,755 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.83% or 71,468 shares in its portfolio. Weik Mngmt holds 3,350 shares. Stephens Ar has 65,755 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Coldstream Management Incorporated holds 0.29% or 30,697 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn invested 0.11% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Grassi Invest Mgmt holds 23,050 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Atria Invests Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First Foundation Advisors owns 2,039 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.70B for 14.47 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grs Advsr Limited Company holds 192,896 shares. Westover Capital Limited Liability Company holds 7,173 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 0.01% or 37,669 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.21% or 172,500 shares in its portfolio. Sfmg Limited Liability owns 0.1% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 17,365 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited has 0.1% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 581,638 shares. Goodman Corporation has 3.77% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 178,775 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Group Lc accumulated 644,455 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 28,532 shares. Verity Asset Incorporated owns 5,220 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 256,555 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 26,226 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Bessemer holds 3,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jnba Advisors holds 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 350 shares.