As American Express Co (Call) (AXP) Stock Rose, Mycio Wealth Partners Trimmed by $573,600 Its Position; Sather Financial Group Upped Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 23,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 358,453 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.72 million, up from 335,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 3.07 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (Call) (AXP) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 4,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12,000, down from 4,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in American Express Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.94M shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.33 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Brief History of Apple’s Payment Revolution – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Houthis Cut Saudi Oil Supply, Who Wins? Hint: Not E&P Oil Names. Fintech Firesale, And Goldman Spoils Apple – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com reported 67,917 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 1.11 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Century Inc reported 0.46% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 46,228 shares stake. Vident Inv Advisory Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,811 shares. Bowen Hanes holds 375,937 shares. Amer Bancshares owns 44,179 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability reported 66,189 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advsr has invested 0.86% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,891 shares. Farmers Bankshares owns 1,216 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Street accumulated 36.14M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Country Trust Bank owns 2.1% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 391,516 shares. Washington Trust Fincl Bank invested in 2,374 shares. Northstar Group Incorporated invested in 14,990 shares or 0.78% of the stock.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 8,038 shares to 700,345 shares, valued at $50.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,696 shares to 973 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Group invested in 14,020 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 546,813 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tpg Group Incorporated (Sbs) Advsr has 0.68% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tru Comm Of Oklahoma owns 15,631 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Horan Cap Advsrs Limited owns 1.48% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 34,766 shares. Icon Advisers holds 0.11% or 18,780 shares in its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pggm Invs reported 897,566 shares. Moreover, Parnassus Investments Ca has 0.12% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, First Tru Advsrs Lp has 0.3% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2.49M shares. Rbf Limited Liability Corporation holds 41,000 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.73% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 264,917 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 367,506 shares. Massachusetts Services Co Ma stated it has 23.36 million shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS turns bearish after Cognizant call – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CTSH or TYL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CTSH or GWRE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.