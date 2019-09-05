As American Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose, Voya Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Roundview Capital Has Trimmed Bank Amer (BAC) Stake as Market Value Rose

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 62.31 million shares traded or 21.18% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – BOFA GAP WIDENS TO 57.9% FOR BONUSES; 15/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America promotes M&A bankers -memo; 09/04/2018 – BofA market analyst Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading; 18/04/2018 – Euro, yuan and rouble lead forex trading revival – BAML; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 09/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS LOAN DEMAND OUTLOOK CLOUDED BY EXTRA INCOME CLIENTS HAVE FROM TAX CUTS

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 16,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 325,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.59 million, down from 342,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $120.67. About 5.08M shares traded or 59.90% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.34 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,056 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 5,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.50 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 739,698 shares to 767,710 shares, valued at $29.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 22,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).