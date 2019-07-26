As American Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose, Todd Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $2.96 Billion; Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $18.60 Million as Valuation Declined

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 99.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 192,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,715 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.27M, down from 194,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $126.51. About 2.14M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 195,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.70 million, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 1.30 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct)

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Reasons To Consider Phillips 66 Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Storm threat closes Phillips 66 Louisiana refinery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 58,163 shares to 3.41M shares, valued at $184.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 19,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Limited Liability Co holds 35,722 shares. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,401 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc owns 18,604 shares. 55,620 were reported by Mirae Asset Communications Ltd. Jacobs And Ca holds 0.06% or 3,687 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc reported 27,624 shares. Country Club Na owns 64,787 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 128,689 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.49% or 9,027 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital reported 33,556 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 356,200 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 22,040 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Partners Inc invested in 20,779 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 5.05 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Sageworth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 5,250 shares to 226,753 shares, valued at $16.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group Adr (NYSE:MTU) by 2.34 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.24% or 3.42M shares. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Tru has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 14,220 are owned by Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Washington Trust reported 5,707 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 576,489 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 579,183 shares. Moreover, Kiltearn Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 3.65% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Profit Invest Management Ltd Liability stated it has 12,071 shares. 22,404 were reported by Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Pa invested 0.09% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Williams Jones And Ltd Liability holds 0.32% or 133,255 shares in its portfolio. Natixis holds 526,076 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc holds 0.06% or 12,535 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.3% or 21,620 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Oil Slicks Trip up Stocks – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: An Impressive Comeback – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Markets Rise on Hopes for a Trade Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.