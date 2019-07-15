As American Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose, Strategy Asset Managers Has Lifted Holding by $2.49 Million; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Trimmed Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.14 Million

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 355.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 22,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,228 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 6,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $128.05. About 378,455 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 49.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 6,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $360.09. About 1.80M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 31/05/2018 – Workers to vote on “micro union” at Boeing South Carolina plant; 25/04/2018 – Boeing lifts guidance on higher defence and aviation spending; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s expected win deals a fresh blow to the struggling Airbus A330neo, weeks after Hawaiian Airlines dropped an order for six Airbus jets in favor of the 787; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Ventures invests outside the U.S. for the first time, contributing to the most recent funding round of Australian start-up Myriota; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises Cash Flow and EPS Guidance; 22/03/2018 – BOEING: DIDN’T FILE APPEAL IN BOMBARDIER CASE AT U.S. ITC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 7,600 shares to 37,660 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability holds 854 shares. Iat Reinsurance Com Ltd owns 22,750 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Incorporated holds 0.06% or 2,087 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wade G W And reported 42,529 shares. Farmers Bancorporation holds 233 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 579 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp stated it has 6,159 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 1.86% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Logan Cap Management Inc holds 0.28% or 11,814 shares in its portfolio. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset invested in 0.21% or 1,822 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust accumulated 5,459 shares or 0.11% of the stock. New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 2,379 shares. Lincoln National owns 8,461 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.74 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 42,597 shares to 740 shares, valued at $59,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,063 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Cap Advsr Limited, Delaware-based fund reported 21,199 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.42% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,560 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cordasco holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 190 shares. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.58% or 767,322 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Com has 0.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,590 shares. 12,840 were accumulated by Wealth Planning Lc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 801,225 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Lc invested in 0.55% or 5.71 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) invested 0.15% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 59,119 are owned by Psagot House. Westpac Bk Corporation has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Benjamin F Edwards And Co stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,368 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.