As American Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose, Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Position by $1.92 Million; As Hess (HES) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Hanseatic Management Services Has Trimmed Its Stake

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 93.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 11,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 851 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51,000, down from 12,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $61.84. About 262,060 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.7B; 11/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 17,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 124,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64 million, down from 142,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $123.39. About 405,304 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc holds 0% or 395 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.66% or 516,583 shares in its portfolio. Cna Finance holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 96,942 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Stifel Fin holds 0% or 16,500 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability owns 333,767 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Kistler has invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Hudock Group Inc Limited reported 38 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 679,984 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Com (Trc) holds 6,094 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Lc holds 0% or 3,914 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advsrs invested in 10,065 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis reported 435,730 shares stake. Invesco stated it has 0.13% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $95.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 1,923 shares to 6,576 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Vmware Inc. Cl A (NYSE:VMW).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $11.56 million activity. $276,185 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were sold by RIELLY JOHN P. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Wednesday, March 6. 442 shares were bought by Meyers Kevin Omar, worth $25,079. $25,079 worth of stock was bought by CHASE RODNEY F on Wednesday, March 6. Lynch Richard D. sold $964,278 worth of stock. On Wednesday, March 6 COLEMAN LEONARD S JR bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 442 shares.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hess Corporation (HES) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hess Corporation – Strong Company And An Acquisition Target – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Hess Corporation’s (NYSE:HES) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Hess Stock Soared Nearly 14% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hess Corp (HES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: An Impressive Comeback – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bullish Options Bias in American Express (AXP) Targets Upside in Shares Through Earnings This Week -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Oil Slicks Trip up Stocks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.83 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.