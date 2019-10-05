As American Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose, Price Capital Management Has Decreased by $5.34 Million Its Holding; Lindsay Common Stock Usd1 (LNN) Holder Schroder Investment Management Group Has Raised Its Position by $549,072

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lindsay Corporation Common Stock Usd1 (LNN) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 6,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 70,388 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79 million, up from 63,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Lindsay Corporation Common Stock Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.23M market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $89.09. About 79,826 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 04/05/2018 – Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Rev $130.3M; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q IRRIGATION REV. $111.9M; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY CORP – BACKLOG OF UNSHIPPED ORDERS AT FEBRUARY 28, 2018 WAS $90.2 MLN, COMPARED WITH $62.3 MLN AT FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 18/04/2018 – Lindsay Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Lindsay Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Lindsay at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay’s Road Zipper System® to Be Deployed on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge; 23/05/2018 – Lindsay’s FieldNET Advisor™ Adds New Crops, Regions and Productivity Features; 02/04/2018 – Lindsay Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 9

Price Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 95.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Capital Management Inc sold 43,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $262,000, down from 45,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 2.63M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold LNN shares while 34 reduced holdings.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $93.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply International Incorporated Common Stock Usd 0.01 by 494,574 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $83.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Company Common Stock Usd1 (NYSE:CLX) by 63,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 516,572 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corporation Common Stock Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 13.75 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings.