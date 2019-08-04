As American Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose, Matrix Asset Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $1.79 Million; Millennium Management Has Cut Its Position in Cinemark Holdings (CNK) as Stock Value Declined

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 66.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 199,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The hedge fund held 98,995 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, down from 298,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock increased 4.53% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 2.28M shares traded or 102.18% up from the average. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 23/03/2018 – Cinemark Announces Remodel of 12-Screen Theatre in Lufkin, Texas With Luxury Lounger Recliners; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Reports Global Revenues of $780 Million for the First Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – GKIDS and Fathom Events Team Up to Bring Five New Animated Titles to U.S. Cinemas in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Cinemark; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $193.4M; 04/05/2018 – Cinemark to Participate at May Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Rev $780M; 09/04/2018 – Michael Bolton Presents ‘American Dream: Detroit,’ a Love Letter From Motor City Legends Chronicling the Greatest Urban Turnaround in American History, in Cinemas Nationwide May 15 Only; 26/04/2018 – World Champion Surfer Andy lrons’ Gripping Tale of Opioid Addiction and Bipolar Disorder Comes to U.S. Cinemas on May 31 Only; 29/03/2018 – Cinemark USA, Inc. Amends Senior Secured Credit Agreement

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 85.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 16,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,873 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 19,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 3.27M shares traded or 3.10% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.94 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 6.44% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 9,964 shares. Moreover, Tompkins Finance has 0.09% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2,472 shares. Chilton Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.09% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 112,297 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 610 shares. State Street Corp owns 36.25M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Mcmillion Mgmt reported 12,491 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated invested in 41,637 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.45% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 18.09M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.42% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Madison Hldg Inc holds 69,220 shares. 2,770 are owned by Moon Mgmt Lc. Ci Investments invested 0.25% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Clark Capital Grp Inc Inc owns 0.9% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 346,598 shares.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 26,943 shares to 302,182 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CNK shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland Advisors reported 0.59% stake. Vanguard Group reported 10.00 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 1.49 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 10 shares. Naples Global invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 27,559 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs holds 0% or 23,346 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Llc owns 63,000 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 20,183 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 3,838 shares or 0% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.29M shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% or 12.65M shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 30,527 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 10,011 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 144,549 shares.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaukos Corp by 31,077 shares to 36,077 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 13,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Gold Resource Corp (NYSEMKT:GORO).

