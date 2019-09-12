As American Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose, Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lowered Its Holding; Maple Capital Management Position in Tjx Cos New (TJX) Has Increased by $680,784

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 13,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 240,862 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.74M, up from 227,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 1.57M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 342,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $137.86 million, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $119.67. About 1.31 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.15% or 36,988 shares. B Riley Wealth holds 4,455 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Petrus Tru Com Lta holds 235,000 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership has invested 0.25% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). First Commonwealth Pa holds 0.42% or 12,962 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 694 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 175,513 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Management Wi holds 2.47% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 7.31M shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd accumulated 28,580 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 300 shares. Washington Tru Retail Bank has 9,246 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1.66 million shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 425,100 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 6,047 shares. 555,258 are owned by Montrusco Bolton Investments.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $19.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 377,330 shares to 4.31M shares, valued at $118.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 210,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bank Cda (NYSE:RY).