As American Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose, Cubist Systematic Strategies Raised by $8.64 Million Its Stake; Trexquant Investment LP Has Lifted Its Stake in Continental Resources (CLR) as Stock Value Declined

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 102.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 52,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 104,468 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 51,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 2.84 million shares traded or 17.87% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 354.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 79,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 101,668 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, up from 22,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $123.95. About 2.91 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 18,078 shares to 34,867 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 65,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,040 shares, and cut its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 111,677 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & stated it has 10,540 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Lp invested in 0.27% or 456,565 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0.06% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Regions Finance invested in 0.02% or 36,032 shares. 35,842 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd. Minnesota-based Sit Investment Assoc Inc has invested 0.06% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6,815 shares. Federated Inc Pa has 394,134 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Columbia Pacific Ltd Liability owns 5.14% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 49,415 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc reported 21,661 shares. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn holds 95,049 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Partners Lc accumulated 693,357 shares. American Century holds 147,682 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. Another trade for 93,000 shares valued at $3.97 million was bought by Hamm Harold.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 23,934 shares to 35,562 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,755 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).