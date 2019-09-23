As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Value Rose, Van Eck Associates Boosted Its Position by $461,250; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Jacobs & Co Has Increased Stake

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 46,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 42,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $118.19. About 2.73M shares traded. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 11,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 114,790 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.72 million, up from 103,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $219.76. About 14.87 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 18/05/2018 – CHINA ADJUSTS APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT MARGIN REQUIREMENT; 07/05/2018 – Apple Needs an 8.6% Rally to Reach $1 Trillion Milestone; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part ll”; 08/03/2018 – In the past, some artists have made a connection between Apple’s wealth and its efforts (or lack thereof) to pay musicians; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 12,241 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 670 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 107,223 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 424,017 shares. Washington Trust Bancorp reported 2,374 shares. Scotia holds 15,347 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Inc owns 18,524 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invests Incorporated has invested 0.47% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 775 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd stated it has 11,505 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kemper Master Retirement Tru has invested 1.66% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.38% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). 13,411 were reported by Arcadia Invest Management Corp Mi. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.12% or 73,547 shares. New York-based Jennison Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 168,462 shares to 705,440 shares, valued at $108.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Resources Corp by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $619.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 26,860 shares to 19,595 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 7,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,776 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Apple Stock Remains My Favorite of the FAANGs – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPYV, AAPL, BAC, UNH – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.