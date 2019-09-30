As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Value Rose, Strategy Asset Managers Cut by $1.78 Million Its Position; As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Market Value Rose, Tt International Decreased Stake by $596,988

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 14,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 14,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, down from 29,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 674,852 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B

Tt International decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 49,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 4.82M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.62 million, down from 4.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 2.07 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis issues weaken calls for private ownership; 12/04/2018 – INDIA MARKET REGULATOR INITIATES PROBE INTO ALLEGED CORPORATE GOVERNMANCE BREACHES AT ICICI BANK – ET NOW CITING; 26/04/2018 – ICICI BANK BOARD MEETING ON MAY 7 TO ALSO CONSIDER DIVIDEND; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY E; 05/04/2018 – Times of India: CBI questions ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar’s brother-in-law; 06/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANDEEP BAKHSHI AS MD & CEO; 20/03/2018 – SWIGGY – PARTNERS WITH ICICI BANK TO LAUNCH TWO DIGITAL SOLUTIONS FOR ITS DELIVERY PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income taxt dept Dhoot in ICICI-Videocon loan case – PTI in Business Standard; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – PROBE TO ALSO EXAMINE ‘CONFLICT OF INTEREST’ COMPLAINT; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s Enforcement Directorate Starts Probe In ICICI Bank-Videocon Matter – CNBC TV-18, Citing

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.32 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

