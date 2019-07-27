As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Lowered by $1.92 Million Its Holding; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Pcm (PCMI) Position as Stock Value Declined

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 17,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64M, down from 142,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.22 million shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.10M market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 133,342 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 143.33% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hurco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:HURC) by 25,090 shares to 126,244 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pc Connection (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 13,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI).

More notable recent PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 10th – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FCBI, OMN, and PCMI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NRCG, PCMI, and CJ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: PCMI, NSIT, GRUB, NANO, RTEC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 110,200 shares to 224,000 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) by 34,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP).