As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Gm Advisory Group Decreased Position by $1.89 Million; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Kbc Group Nv Trimmed Holding as Valuation Declined

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 44.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 29,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 36,710 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 66,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 223,992 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70 million, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $118.97. About 1.94 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 73,481 shares to 167,871 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 142,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Magnetar Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 11,794 shares. Taconic Advisors Lp holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 805,000 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 237,936 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Com reported 14,392 shares stake. Jane Street Gru Limited Com stated it has 21,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Contravisory Inv Mgmt Incorporated owns 3,847 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 53,477 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 107,736 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Systematic Fin Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 21,275 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). The North Carolina-based Atria Invests Limited Co has invested 0.15% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Voya Investment Management Ltd Co stated it has 17,598 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests Llc has 7.23M shares for 0.68% of their portfolio.

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47M and $318.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 5,951 shares to 289,984 shares, valued at $31.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 6,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).