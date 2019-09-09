As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Alyeska Investment Group LP Upped Its Stake; Aurora Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Ameren (AEE) Holding by $423,984; Shares Rose

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 444.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 137,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 168,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.40M, up from 30,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 4.55M shares traded or 39.28% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation (AEE) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 5,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 20,774 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 26,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ameren Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $76.19. About 1.96M shares traded or 30.90% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 03/04/2018 – Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2048; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.42% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). North Star Inv Mngmt reported 7,707 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,250 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 33,066 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd holds 0.22% or 98,660 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.03% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cipher Cap Lp reported 105,187 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Llc owns 2,913 shares. State Street invested 0.31% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Company has invested 0.36% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). West Oak Cap Limited Company reported 1.22% stake. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 17 shares. Johnson Gp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sageworth Company accumulated 0% or 225 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 3.10 million shares.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 318,525 shares to 389,639 shares, valued at $31.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 532,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,944 shares, and cut its stake in Svmk Inc.

