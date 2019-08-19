As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Value Rose, Intersect Capital Raised by $456,165 Its Holding; Thomas White International LTD Has Upped Its Shinhan Financial Group Adr (SHG) Position by $788,470; Stock Value Declined

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Adr (SHG) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 21,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 86,758 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 65,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Shinhan Financial Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 15,652 shares traded. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has declined 7.77% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SHG News: 09/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINL TO MAKE FURTHER DISCLOSURES IF DECISIONS MADE; 30/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group files its 2017 Form 20-F to the SEC; 13/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Long-term Deposit Rating Of A2 To Shinhan Bank Japan; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON: DAILY; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Issuer Rating Of A3 To Shinhan Investment Corp; 13/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Shinhan Investment Corp. ‘A-/A-2’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1/P-1 Foreign Currency Issuer Rating To Shinhan Financial Group; 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Net KRW869.04B Vs KRW1.007T; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME ISSUER RATING OF A3 TO SHINHAN; 30/05/2018 – Maeil Biz News: Shinhan Financial withdraws from takeover bid for ING Life Insurance

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $124.71. About 1.26 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 10,681 shares to 55,227 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csl Ltd Adr (CSLLY) by 5,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,101 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP).

More notable recent Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF: Risks And Opportunities Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CBS Corporation (CBS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shinhan Financial Group: Firm Top Line, Higher-Than-Expected Income – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How To Invest In North Korean Denuclearization – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Capital Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Retail Bank Of Stockton owns 1.17% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 20,755 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 51.63M shares. Noesis Cap Mangement holds 106,114 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lourd Capital Ltd holds 0.21% or 19,791 shares. Arcadia Inv Mi invested in 13,411 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 1.72 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.49% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Estabrook Capital Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sigma Invest Counselors invested in 0.05% or 3,455 shares. Yhb Invest Advsrs reported 8,117 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability has 19,120 shares. First Eagle Lc holds 1.91% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6.45 million shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.12% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Telemus Limited reported 7,055 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “As Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Buying Other Stocks, Financial Dominance Becomes More Obvious – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Express -2.4% after Q1 revenue trails estimate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.