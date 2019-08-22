As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Third Point Lowered Its Holding; Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Holder New Generation Advisors Lowered Its Position by $1.15 Million as Valuation Declined

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.57M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.605. About 25,043 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.95M, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $122.75. About 181,946 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $43,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Incorporated holds 0% or 805 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 10,783 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 107,449 shares. First Personal Fincl holds 686 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 28,509 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Ameriprise has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 401,068 shares. 45,453 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. Raymond James & Associates has 736,606 shares. Blackrock stated it has 10.90 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 285,857 shares in its portfolio. North Star Investment Mgmt holds 0.82% or 644,352 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 78,640 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP owns 596,763 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit for Investors who held shares of FairPoint Communications Inc (FRP) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Highly Ranked Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Communications is Expanding its Fiber Network to Businesses in the Des Moines, Iowa Metro Area – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consolidated Communications Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Communications: Taking A Fresh Look – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Samlyn Cap Limited Liability holds 2.63% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1.02M shares. Investec Asset Mngmt has invested 0.28% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Papp L Roy Assoc accumulated 6,750 shares. Eagle Ridge Mngmt stated it has 5,199 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Trust reported 22,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 17,374 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 17 shares. Torray Limited Com accumulated 206,379 shares. Philadelphia Tru reported 15,889 shares. Penobscot Management Incorporated holds 0.2% or 8,459 shares. Greatmark Investment Prtn Inc accumulated 88,313 shares or 3.04% of the stock. Budros Ruhlin And Roe has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Foster & Motley Incorporated holds 2,632 shares. Condor Capital Mngmt stated it has 1,952 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0.16% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Investors Seem More Optimistic As Trade, Bond Market Worries Ease – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express: Bearishness Seems Overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.75 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.