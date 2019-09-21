As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Fiduciary Trust Company Has Cut Its Stake by $579,453; As Assurant (AIZ) Stock Price Rose, First Republic Investment Management Raised Stake by $719,210

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 6,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 63,939 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80 million, up from 57,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $126.64. About 565,089 shares traded or 4.06% up from the average. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT COMMENCEMENT OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUB NOTES OFFER; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ASSURANT’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 4,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 120,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.91 million, down from 125,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 4.38M shares traded or 26.88% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Assurant and Deposify Partner in Security Deposit Platform for Property Managers | INN – Investing News Network” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Assurant President and CEO Alan Colberg to Speak at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Assurant, Inc. Announces the Early Tender Results of Tender Offer and Early Settlement Date for Its 6.750% Senior Notes Due 2034 – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Assurant, Inc.’s (NYSE:AIZ) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Assurant Partners With Deposify to Offer Property Managers a New Approach to Managing Traditional Security Deposits – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 14.04 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Express Plans Live Audio Webcast of the Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VC Deals: Salesforce Sinks $300M Into WordPress Owner – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.