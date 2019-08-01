As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Value Rose, Fosun International LTD Has Boosted by $991,900 Its Position; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shareholder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Cut Its Holding by $1.38 Million as Share Value Declined

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 173.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 14,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 5,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $124.08. About 3.98M shares traded or 27.37% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc analyzed 86,354 shares as the company's stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 1.42M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 78,736 shares to 436,105 shares, valued at $14.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 72,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Nuance Communications, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NUAN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance" on July 19, 2019

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $306,000 activity. BEAUDOIN THOMAS L also sold $130,824 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $23,640 was made by Tempesta Daniel David on Friday, February 1. Ortmanns Stefan had sold 1,841 shares worth $29,014 on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 1,390 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt holds 21,769 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 26,898 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.16% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). The Japan-based Nomura Inc has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Prudential Financial holds 0.04% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 1.30M shares. Shell Asset holds 35,700 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.41% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Vident Investment Advisory holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 797,160 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1,509 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust has 11,378 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 44,576 shares. Fil reported 9.19 million shares stake.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $52.23M for 23.00 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 323,822 shares to 294,431 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 10,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,620 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).