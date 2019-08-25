As American Express Co. (AXP) Stock Value Rose, Davis Selected Advisers Has Decreased Holding by $22.37 Million; Kkr & Co (KKR) Shareholder Walnut Private Equity Partners Decreased Its Holding by $879,405 as Stock Price Rose

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 6.92 million shares traded or 128.65% up from the average. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY – WILL RAISE CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 7.00% SERIES A CUMULATIVE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED UNITS; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 25/04/2018 – KKR Finds Insurance Industry Embracing a `New World Order’; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-KKR to invest 12.50 bln rupees in India’s Sintex Plastics’ unit – Mint; 16/05/2018 – FTC: 20181097: Accel-KKR Capital Partners IV, LP; Brian Hamilton; 02/04/2018 – Epicor Recognized with 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 29/05/2018 – KKR to buy BMC Software in its biggest deal since financial crisis; 03/05/2018 – KKR to Ditch Partnership Structure and Become Corporation; 03/05/2018 – KKR’s New Pitch to Investors; 21/03/2018 – United Medical Supply Company Unleashes Growth with Epicor Prophet 21

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in American Express Co. (AXP) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 205,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6.31M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689.88M, down from 6.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in American Express Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.61M shares traded or 45.57% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 28.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.6 per share. KKR’s profit will be $362.31 million for 14.80 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold KKR shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Capital Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 5.02% or 2.50M shares. Pinnacle Ltd Llc has 0% invested in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Walnut Private Equity Ltd Com has 7.01% invested in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Essex Serv owns 21,345 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Covey Cap Advsrs Ltd has 212,815 shares for 6.73% of their portfolio. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv invested in 32,500 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.15 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 1.30 million shares. Amarillo Financial Bank reported 8,313 shares. 6,014 are owned by Bancshares Hapoalim Bm. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com invested in 0.22% or 98,660 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 1,624 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 1,801 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Co holds 5.71M shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada owns 41,496 shares. Howard Capital Mgmt stated it has 4,567 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Qv Investors stated it has 257,709 shares or 4.02% of all its holdings. Weik Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.18% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.29% or 43,630 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt owns 5,199 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Ltd holds 0.22% or 361,466 shares in its portfolio.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 7,274 shares to 375,319 shares, valued at $29.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC).

