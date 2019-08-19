As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Value Rose, Bluemar Capital Management Lifted by $2.20 Million Its Position; Millennium Management Has Decreased Its Discovery (DISCA) Stake by $30.04 Million

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 20,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 68,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, up from 47,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 978 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 68.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The hedge fund held 511,980 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.83M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 3.13M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Discovery (DISCA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Discovery, AT&T and DISH Network – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Discovery, Inc (DISCA) Becomes Top Media Company for Women Viewership for the First Time – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Discovery (DISCA) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery, Inc. Partners with Gamut to Bring Lifestyle Packages to OTT – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII) by 98,153 shares to 154,500 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:UAL) by 103,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SOXX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Inc has invested 0.05% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Alps Advisors owns 27,852 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 119,436 shares. Lawson Kroeker Ne owns 148,255 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab invested in 17,852 shares or 0% of the stock. Clark Estates New York reported 43,394 shares. Connecticut-based Ellington Mgmt Gp has invested 0.04% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.07% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Fifth Third Bankshares reported 4,506 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Inc has 11,177 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bruni J V & invested in 3.71% or 803,198 shares. Parkside Bancorp And holds 0% or 149 shares in its portfolio. Allstate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 9,769 shares. The New York-based Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.24% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Comerica Bankshares holds 0.02% or 99,150 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “American Express Analyst Finds Positives, Negatives In Q1 Print – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “As Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Buying Other Stocks, Financial Dominance Becomes More Obvious – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cambridge Advisors Inc accumulated 2,810 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr has invested 0.09% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Aristotle Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Todd Asset Limited Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,715 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Community Services Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Affinity Advsr Ltd Llc reported 45,508 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com invested in 112,000 shares. S&Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Advisory Research Inc holds 0.04% or 20,641 shares. Sky Invest Group Limited Liability Com stated it has 52,079 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mngmt owns 5,070 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 550 shares.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,504 shares to 120,329 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 5,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,650 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).