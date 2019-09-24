As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Has Cut by $1.08 Million Its Position; As Amgen (AMGN) Valuation Rose, Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Trimmed by $2.76 Million Its Stake

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $921,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.76. About 1.30 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 8,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 44,348 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 53,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.24. About 5.20 million shares traded or 51.14% up from the average. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.29 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.22% or 1.97M shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 21,997 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Moreover, Harvest Cap Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Paragon Management Llc stated it has 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Dubuque Financial Bank holds 78,472 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Company invested 0.5% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% or 1,928 shares. 2,872 were accumulated by Verity Asset. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa owns 129,815 shares. Exchange Management reported 26,355 shares stake. Foster Motley holds 1.27% or 49,005 shares. 1,676 were accumulated by Community Trust & Invest. B Riley Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Portland Global Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 18,192 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Com invested in 39,847 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $357.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 50,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Mngmt LP reported 0.1% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). The New York-based Markston Ltd Llc has invested 1.9% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Bailard accumulated 11,130 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insur has invested 1.22% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Pioneer Trust Bancorp N A Or holds 0.15% or 2,895 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 74,705 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Zacks Investment Mngmt invested in 207,990 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Com Il holds 1.69% or 400,218 shares. Washington Trust Communications reported 6,990 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.06% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Andra Ap has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Taurus Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 32,721 shares stake. Susquehanna Intll Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 30,796 shares. Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.89% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP).

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 10,951 shares to 90,716 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 14,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).