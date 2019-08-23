As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Rose, Overbrook Management Lowered Its Position by $549,360; Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Holder Sector Gamma As Has Trimmed Its Stake

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 41,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 46,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $118.31. About 2.70 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 30,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The institutional investor held 254,501 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, down from 284,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 629,099 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA); 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.28, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.57; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology; 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES PTLA.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS – BROADER COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IS ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019 UPON FDA APPROVAL OF ITS GENERATION 2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in the European Union; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 145,395 shares to 725,104 shares, valued at $26.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 13,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,968 shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Com reported 1.39% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ipswich Inv Mgmt Co has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Castleark Management Ltd Llc owns 2,675 shares. Gulf Int State Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.33% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 3,056 are held by Reliant Limited Liability. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 36,710 shares. Theleme Partners Llp accumulated 1.05M shares or 6.82% of the stock. Systematic Fincl Lp invested in 0.09% or 23,789 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.14% or 350,000 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability holds 0.77% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 21,938 shares. Zeke Cap Limited Company reported 40,790 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4,499 shares. 2,811 are held by Cypress Mngmt Llc. Moreover, Pecaut & has 0.56% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 8,652 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.22 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 83,897 shares to 238,857 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 64,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Gamma As accumulated 254,501 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 67,941 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 81,571 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 0% stake. Fmr Ltd Co holds 1.01M shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested in 0.04% or 7,022 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 729 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Lc has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Swiss Savings Bank reported 115,057 shares. D E Shaw Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Fifth Third National Bank invested in 0% or 325 shares. Pura Vida Invests reported 0.65% stake. Svcs Automobile Association has 123,489 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.