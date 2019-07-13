As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Rose, Heritage Investors Management Cut by $681,359 Its Holding; Ppl (PPL) Shareholder Moors & Cabot Has Trimmed Its Holding by $617,117 as Stock Value Declined

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 6,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,714 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.31 million, down from 246,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.57M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 2.89M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.60 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Rothschild Corp Il, Illinois-based fund reported 4,755 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland owns 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 200 shares. Pettee Invsts holds 0.84% or 12,153 shares in its portfolio. 2,187 are held by Cwm Limited Com. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated Inc has 1.01M shares. Markel holds 0.72% or 392,000 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Corp reported 102,338 shares. Hillsdale Inv holds 5,510 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. National Pension invested 0.31% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Whitnell And has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). State Bank Of Mellon owns 7.27M shares. Tctc Limited Liability Co holds 9,788 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Alphamark Ltd Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 218 shares. Leisure Management invested in 0.76% or 8,314 shares.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 6,325 shares to 74,072 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.18M for 13.51 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 12,903 shares to 22,424 shares, valued at $628,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).