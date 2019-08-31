As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Rose, Ghp Investment Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $399,594; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Raised Lendingtree New (TREE) Stake by $26.69 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 608.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 76,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 88,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.09M, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $7.18 during the last trading session, reaching $310.09. About 209,816 shares traded or 0.74% up from the average. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.41; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Net $31.5M; 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.5% of LendingTree; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for March; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 40,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 36,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.17M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (Prn) by 15.00M shares to 25.00M shares, valued at $38.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc (Prn) by 30.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 2,893 shares to 108,525 shares, valued at $12.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,787 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.