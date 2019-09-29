As American Express Co. (AXP) Stock Rose, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Cut by $8.34 Million Its Position; G2 Investment Partners Management Trimmed Its Stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) as Market Value Rose

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Express Co. (AXP) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 67,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 292,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.15M, down from 360,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 72.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 297,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The hedge fund held 114,791 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35 million, down from 412,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 64,345 shares traded or 81.47% up from the average. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.25 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Analysts await Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 21.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.52 per share. AMOT’s profit will be $3.94M for 21.65 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Allied Motion Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.

