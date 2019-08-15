As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Rose, Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Boosted by $13.29 Million Its Stake; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Hendershot Investments Has Upped Position by $499,468

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 60.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 121,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 324,555 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.50M, up from 202,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $122.22. About 2.12 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,199 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, up from 57,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.47 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo holds 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 19,412 shares. Montgomery Invest Management accumulated 2,421 shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Inc Ri reported 6,700 shares stake. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Northern Tru Corp has 0.26% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt holds 0.18% or 3,176 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 0.34% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Clearbridge Invs Limited Co holds 0.55% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 5.71 million shares. Duncker Streett And Company Incorporated has 0.13% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Orrstown Fin Serv has 1.67% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hsbc Holdg Plc has invested 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.06% or 99,408 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company Ny accumulated 94,353 shares. Moreover, Earnest Limited Liability has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Doheny Asset Management Ca has 1.39% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 172,168 shares to 171,761 shares, valued at $24.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 47,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,006 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Newman Dignan Sheerar has 0.94% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 19,118 shares. Greatmark Inv Ptnrs owns 0.38% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 9,958 shares. Permanens Capital LP owns 44 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 755,937 shares. Vestor Cap Limited Liability has invested 2.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 4,229 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jaffetilchin Invest Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 7.12M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Wealthquest holds 0.15% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,274 shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd invested 0.13% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wheatland Advisors Incorporated reported 1.95% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tiemann Inv Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,382 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.06% stake. Clarkston Cap Prns Ltd accumulated 1.27% or 312,408 shares.