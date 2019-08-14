As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Rose, Argent Trust Company Increased Its Holding; Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder Argent Trust Company Trimmed Its Position

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 55,877 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 50,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 3.17 million shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 38,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 16,901 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 54,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 3.09 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 921 shares to 1,669 shares, valued at $595,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (NYSE:GSK) by 7,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BB&T and SunTrust Announce $60 Billion Truist Bank Community Benefits Plan – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BB&T Announces Third-Quarter Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Merrill Lynch US 1 Stocks to Buy Also Pay Big and Growing Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset Mngmt reported 7,177 shares stake. Axa stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 5,484 are held by Burt Wealth. Raymond James Fin Ser Advsr owns 0.07% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 376,376 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.09% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 11,770 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation has 11,075 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 632,969 shares. Everence Capital Inc has 22,443 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Walleye Trading Lc reported 4,196 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma invested in 23.10 million shares or 0.45% of the stock. Peddock Llc has invested 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Company invested in 203,245 shares or 2.17% of the stock.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.34M for 11.45 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Management Inc holds 0.33% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 9,301 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs reported 18,243 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Birinyi Inc has 6,018 shares. Bancorporation Of America De accumulated 6.58M shares. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs accumulated 88,313 shares or 3.04% of the stock. Stifel Fincl reported 0.2% stake. Mercer Advisers Inc has 32,902 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc has invested 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Security Trust Communications stated it has 3,360 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Company accumulated 17,374 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 17,004 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv holds 5,199 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 13,598 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Oh reported 24,535 shares. Burney holds 4,974 shares.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,211 shares to 16,707 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc Reit (NYSE:VTR) by 10,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,349 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).