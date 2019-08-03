As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Price Rose, Strategy Asset Managers Has Raised Holding by $2.49 Million; Luminus Management Has Increased Stake in United Technologies (UTX) by $23.33 Million as Market Value Declined

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 355.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 22,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 29,228 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 6,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 3.15 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 188.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 182,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 279,100 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.97M, up from 96,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple, Applied Materials, Best Buy, Crowdstrike, F5 Networks, NetApp, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “10 Dividends That Can See Double-Digit Growth for 5 Years or Longer – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Express Company (AXP) CEO Stephen Squeri on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Defense Companies Need to Merge or Die. The Raytheon and United Technologies Deal Shows Why. – Barron’s” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” with publication date: July 12, 2019.