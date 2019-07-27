As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Price Rose, Strategic Global Advisors Lifted Stake by $1.42 Million; Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Decreased Its Brunswick (BC) Stake by $4.77 Million

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 83.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 12,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,503 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, up from 15,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.22 million shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 72.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 95,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 131,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 1.73 million shares traded or 29.23% up from the average. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 12,935 shares to 80,686 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 31,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,027 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Inv Advisors Llc reported 66,608 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 18,787 shares stake. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has 75,906 shares. Daruma Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 43,766 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Legal General Gp Plc invested in 131,775 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 25,465 shares. 15,000 are owned by Fairpointe Limited Liability Co. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 2,168 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 56,035 shares. Sei Communication reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 330,620 were reported by Hodges Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Commonwealth Bankshares Of has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Limited Liability reported 47,532 shares. 3,351 were accumulated by Diligent Investors Limited Liability Company. Altfest L J & has invested 0.1% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Condor Cap Management has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 43,630 are held by Oakbrook Limited Liability Company. First City Management Inc holds 0.39% or 4,986 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 500 shares. Rnc Capital Management Ltd holds 0.48% or 63,644 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 1.39% or 10.68 million shares. Burt Wealth owns 3,139 shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,100 shares. Boyar Asset reported 6,370 shares stake. Johnson Fincl Group reported 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.22% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 7.27M shares.

