As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Tiedemann Wealth Management Decreased by $1.13 Million Its Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Pathstone Family Office Has Decreased Holding as Stock Value Declined

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 49.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 9,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 9,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 18,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.24. About 5.20M shares traded or 51.14% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 45.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 1,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,903 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $692,000, down from 3,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $377.03. About 3.03M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/03/2018 – Boeing completes its Dreamliner family with the first 787-10 delivery; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SEES 5 PCT OF 2018 DELIVERIES FINANCED BY INSURANCE INDUSTRY THIS YEAR, UP FROM 2 PCT IN 2017; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737; 09/05/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON TIE-UP TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – President Donald Trump said Boeing’s F-18 is “his favorite plane” and called it “a work of art.”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 332,019 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Lc has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Rothschild Investment Corporation Il holds 0.07% or 4,755 shares. Eagle Advisors Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Rodgers Brothers holds 1.42% or 41,487 shares in its portfolio. Int Grp reported 268,900 shares. 64,648 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Limited. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.26% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Chilton Capital Mgmt Lc reported 111,401 shares. Cleararc Capital stated it has 10,407 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Overbrook Mngmt has 38,773 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Co invested in 0% or 18,818 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 235,161 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,650 shares to 12,081 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 18,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AOM).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.21 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Coast Limited Liability reported 3,726 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cullinan Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pnc Finance Serv Gp has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Finemark Bank & Trust & reported 0.9% stake. Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 1.00M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Field & Main Fincl Bank holds 1.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,222 shares. Anchor Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 734 shares. Interactive Fincl Advsrs holds 100 shares. D L Carlson Inv Gp Inc invested 0.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Compton Cap Management Ri reported 7,145 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank And Com holds 1.26% or 21,497 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Services Ma holds 510,042 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.37% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 119,666 shares.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $847.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 1,791 shares to 4,204 shares, valued at $734,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asgn Inc by 20,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 612,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).