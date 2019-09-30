As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Cubic Asset Management Cut by $377,241 Its Stake; Accuvest Global Advisors Lifted Its Live Nation Entmt (LYV) Stake by $306,900; Market Valuation Rose

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 3,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 57,828 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14 million, down from 60,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $118.28. About 2.21M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Live Nation Entmt (LYV) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 4,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 16,922 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 12,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Live Nation Entmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14B market cap company. It closed at $66.34 lastly. It is down 47.51% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Launches Women Nation Fund To Invest In Female-Founded Live Music Businesses; 02/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS LEGENDARY ROCK IN RIO, ONE OF WORLD’S LARGEST,; 06/03/2018 – TICKETMASTER AND NFL’S TENNESSEE TITANS RENEW OFFICIAL TICKETING PARTNERSHIP; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Launch Of Private Notes Offerings; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; NO TERMS; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MECU Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, MD; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV); 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De invested in 925,606 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 397 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp owns 13,401 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Markel Corp stated it has 0.5% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Citigroup owns 25,870 shares. 169 were accumulated by First Personal Fincl Service. Park West Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 480,102 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Daiwa owns 0.01% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 19,640 shares. Rbf Capital Llc stated it has 0.17% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Moreover, King Luther Corporation has 0.08% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 173,810 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech holds 0% or 10,877 shares. American Group Inc has 0.07% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Comerica State Bank owns 81,063 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,300 shares.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $171.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 378 shares to 904 shares, valued at $979,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,591 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whitnell & Com holds 0.08% or 1,791 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.24% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Security National Tru Com has invested 0.13% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas has invested 1.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.52% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Chilton Limited Liability Company has invested 1.18% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 9,854 are owned by Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 26,268 shares stake. Gardner Russo & Gardner Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.3% or 56,713 shares. Pacifica Cap Investments accumulated 1.05% or 18,438 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.36% or 23,292 shares. M&T National Bank owns 0.13% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 204,538 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0.11% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 307,789 shares.