As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Price Rose, Overbrook Management Cut Position by $549,360; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 46,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.24M shares traded or 34.28% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 13,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,854 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, down from 90,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook believes trade between the U.S. and China is beneficial to both countries; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SIGN AND EXECUTE ESCROW FRAMEWORK DEED WITH APPLE GIVING LEGAL EFFECT TO RECOVERY OF ALLEGED STATE AID; 27/03/2018 – A new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and is compatible with all-new versions of Apple’s word processing, spreadsheet and presentation apps will be offered to schools for $299 ($329 for consumers); 24/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS PLEASED COURT AGREES THAT SAMSUNG SHOULD PAY; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – “On a personal level, I’ve always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,286 shares to 526,772 shares, valued at $32.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 145,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 725,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Stocks Solid But Far From Weekly Wins – Schaeffers Research” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express Company (AXP) CEO Stephen Squeri on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bullish Options Bias in American Express (AXP) Targets Upside in Shares Through Earnings This Week -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of American Express Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Covered Calls 101: Generate Income on the Stocks You Own – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Holding Live Concerts in Stores – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 14,778 shares to 127,569 shares, valued at $15.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 1.28 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.