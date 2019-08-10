As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Price Rose, Matrix Asset Advisors Cut Its Stake; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) as Valuation Rose

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 85.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 16,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,873 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 19,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $126.17. About 2.08M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 98.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 342,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 348,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.62. About 470,706 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 10/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital CEO Jay Wintrob Speaks at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – BOARD SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE APPROACH INCLUDING IN CONTEXT OF VIEWS AND SHAREHOLDING OF OAKTREE; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 19/04/2018 – COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLACEMENT SELLER IS OAKTREE; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 29/05/2018 – TruAmerica and Oaktree Buy Apartment Properties in the Southwest; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital 1Q Distributable Earnings Were $194.0 Million, or $1.18/Unit

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 15.16 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $111.56 million for 18.98 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.