As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Price Rose, Junto Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $14.02 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Bank Of The West Has Cut Position as Share Value Declined

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 8,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 98,656 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.40M, down from 106,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 32.06M shares traded or 69.47% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video)

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 113,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 638,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.84 million, down from 752,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $112.86. About 4.78 million shares traded or 36.49% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.73 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $851.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 8,581 shares to 23,336 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mairs And Power accumulated 37,184 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation & Company invested in 68,402 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Inc reported 1.33% stake. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc holds 67,044 shares. Grassi Management invested 1.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 30,504 are held by Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd. Court Place Advsr Ltd holds 2.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 138,425 shares. Sit Investment Associates holds 0.23% or 134,150 shares in its portfolio. Flippin Bruce & Porter invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Twin Cap Mgmt owns 241,682 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Holding Ltd Llc invested in 19,758 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.67 million shares. Loudon Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 5.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, South Texas Money Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sadoff Mngmt Llc reported 1.12M shares.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 78,697 shares to 247,367 shares, valued at $116.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 655,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).