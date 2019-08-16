As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Price Rose, Bluemar Capital Management Increased Position; As Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Stock Rose, Timucuan Asset Management Has Lowered Holding

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 20,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 68,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, up from 47,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $122.38. About 2.97M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 160,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.93 million, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $74.01. About 767,892 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,504 shares to 120,329 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,888 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB) by 13,911 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $79.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 182,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Holding Corporation.