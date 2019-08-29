As American Express Co (AXP) Shares Rose, Pdt Partners Has Cut Position; As Information Services Group (III) Market Value Declined, Private Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $2.19 Million

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 24.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 63,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 197,903 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63M, down from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $120.76. About 1.63M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Information Services Group (III) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 730,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.51% . The institutional investor held 4.57 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05 million, up from 3.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Information Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.36M market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 17,025 shares traded. Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has declined 33.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical III News: 09/05/2018 – Info Services Group 1Q Rev $68.9M; 09/05/2018 – Info Services Group 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 09/05/2018 – Info Services Group 1Q EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 – ISG Announces Finalists for Inaugural ISG Paragon Awards™ Program in the Americas; 15/03/2018 – ISG to Publish 25 Best Examples of Digital Transformation; 02/05/2018 – Automation’s Impact on Life Sciences the Subject of ISG Webinar on May 3; 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $35-$37 MLN; 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05; 09/03/2018 – ISG Invites Nominations for Inaugural ISG Paragon Awards™ Program in the Americas; 30/05/2018 – John Hancock, ISG to Discuss Insurer’s RPA Success at Automation Anywhere Conference

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aquaventure Holdings Limited by 26,755 shares to 53,305 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spartannash Co. (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 148,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Pope Resources Limited (NASDAQ:POPE).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $206,902 activity. 2,050 Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) shares with value of $7,612 were bought by Berger David E.. $50,490 worth of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was bought by Lavieri Todd D. on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold III shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 21.08 million shares or 0.46% less from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 2.02 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Management Inc invested in 0% or 88,088 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 27,734 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp holds 103,218 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 69,190 shares. Geode Management Ltd Co owns 280,131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 1,471 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Texas-based Bridgeway Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Mcgowan Gp Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.12% or 203,209 shares. Acg Wealth reported 0.01% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Thb Asset holds 1.46 million shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 1.68 million shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 19,228 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 40,150 shares to 74,800 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 161,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.51 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.