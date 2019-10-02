As American Express Co (AXP) Shares Rose, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.94 Million; As The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Share Price Declined, Holder Atlanta Capital Group Lifted Holding

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 91.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 32,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 66,966 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.27 million, up from 34,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $116.7. About 2.77 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 21,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 103,074 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, up from 81,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.73% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 35.64M shares traded or 288.17% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in Austin and San Francisco; 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets $65.6B Excluding Planned Mutual Fund Clearing Outflows; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 19/03/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA; 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $745.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRS) by 114,984 shares to 47,544 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 9,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,968 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Management Inc has 0.02% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 287,339 shares. Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 7,246 shares. Century Companies holds 0.12% or 2.89M shares. Arrow Financial Corporation invested in 0.02% or 2,451 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 98,265 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 55,333 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 31,847 shares. Moreover, Of Virginia Limited Co has 0.21% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). D E Shaw & has 60,883 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barr E S has 632,035 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 13,713 shares. Eastern National Bank holds 0.79% or 309,937 shares in its portfolio. Route One Lp stated it has 14.9% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Ohio-based Mai Cap Mngmt has invested 0.05% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Prudential Plc owns 5,743 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. also bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, May 3.

