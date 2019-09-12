As American Express Co (AXP) Shares Rose, Holder Theleme Partners Llp Has Trimmed Holding by $16.73 Million; Shell Asset Management Co Lowered Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stake by $386,172 as Valuation Rose

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 7,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 186,331 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, down from 193,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $58.47. About 637,758 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 136,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 909,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.21 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 716,585 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $2.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 726,229 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $120.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blume Cap Inc accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.62% or 5.82 million shares in its portfolio. Appleton Prns Ma invested in 0.05% or 3,090 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 54,123 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Goldman Sachs accumulated 3.77 million shares. Icon Advisers accumulated 10,700 shares. Moreover, Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Allstate owns 77,454 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 3,357 shares or 0% of the stock. Thomasville Bancorporation invested in 0.08% or 3,933 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt stated it has 670 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% or 461,531 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 38,179 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.46 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 2,216 shares to 6,102 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $61.72M for 56.22 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.

