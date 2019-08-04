As American Express Co (AXP) Shares Rose, Holder Samlyn Capital Decreased Its Stake; Baxter Intl (BAX) Share Price Rose While Bank Of Montreal Has Increased Stake

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 267,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.32 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 3.15M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 545,597 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.36M, up from 539,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.7. About 1.52M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Baxter to Grow Six Percent by 2023 Says CEO (Video); 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (Call) (NYSE:ARE) by 61,000 shares to 35,600 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,069 shares, and cut its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH).

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pharma Earnings Pick Up Pace – Benzinga” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA clears Baxter’s next-gen device for renal replacement therapy and plasma exchange – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baxter Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baxter up 2% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Duncker Streett Co has invested 0.13% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Westpac Bk reported 244,142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department reported 8,498 shares. Optimum Advisors owns 880 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Sector Gamma As has 448,228 shares. 1.64 million were accumulated by Pnc Serv Grp. Fincl Advisory Grp has 5,694 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 544,258 were reported by 1832 Asset Lp. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 3,361 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.03% or 5,040 shares. First Retail Bank And Of Newtown holds 0.72% or 32,114 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 1,293 shares. Diversified Com accumulated 42,508 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Will Soft Retail Sales Growth Weigh On American Express’ Q2 Results? – Forbes” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.94 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.