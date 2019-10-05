As American Express Co (AXP) Shares Rose, Holder Gm Advisory Group Has Decreased Its Holding; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Shares Declined, Thomas Story & Son Increased Stake by $2.54 Million

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 79,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 158,688 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, up from 79,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70 million, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 2.63 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&R Capital Mngmt accumulated 8,734 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has 162,939 shares. Virginia-based Davenport And Communication Lc has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 8,040 shares. Arcadia Investment Corporation Mi holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 133,294 shares. Enterprise Financial Service holds 179 shares. Zacks Management stated it has 208,478 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Whitnell And owns 14,400 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa holds 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 6,185 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 96,603 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 463 shares stake. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,575 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 387,720 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Court Place Ltd Com holds 0.31% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 24,290 shares. Northeast Invest Mngmt reported 18,410 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47M and $318.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB) by 22,483 shares to 103,407 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 10,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

