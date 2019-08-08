As American Express Co (AXP) Share Value Rose, Overbrook Management Has Cut Position; Cls Investments Has Decreased Its Autonation (AN) Holding by $743,890

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 41,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 46,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 3.10M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 21,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 1,018 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 22,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 635,894 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $101.55 million for 10.46 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.64 million activity. 1,150 shares were bought by EDELSON DAVID B, worth $41,469.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Com, Florida-based fund reported 32,827 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 0.04% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 13,400 shares. Moreover, Centurylink Invest Mgmt has 0.46% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 31,357 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.02% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Pcl has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 5,917 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 64,420 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn owns 660 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Retail Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,377 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 5,641 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.03% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 122,061 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 14,446 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny owns 3,774 shares. Bessemer Group owns 381 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 2,770 shares to 116,555 shares, valued at $12.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 34,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,182 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchan Traded Fd Vi (FTGC).

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 50,033 shares to 347,366 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 81,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management Inc invested 0.25% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Blume Cap Management Inc accumulated 0.09% or 1,624 shares. 8.68M are owned by Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co. 2,200 were accumulated by Nottingham Advsr. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 92,438 shares. Private Tru Co Na holds 6,928 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.06% stake. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.28% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Oppenheimer reported 104,306 shares. Benin Mgmt Corporation has 3,857 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx owns 3,000 shares. Da Davidson And Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Synovus Fin holds 0.07% or 36,908 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Cornerstone Ptnrs Ltd Com has invested 3.81% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Valueworks Ltd has 36,024 shares.