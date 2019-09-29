As American Express Co (AXP) Share Value Rose, Holder Rk Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake; Origin Asset Management Llp Increased Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Position

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 51.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 117,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 344,135 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.52M, up from 227,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 1.66M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 9,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 48,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03 million, down from 58,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.91 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.25 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemus Ltd Liability Com holds 6,991 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.3% stake. Berkshire Hathaway holds 8.99% or 151.61M shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.22% or 181,413 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation reported 46,640 shares. Junto Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 4.55% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 3.42 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Beacon Fincl Grp accumulated 0.31% or 14,684 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited reported 9.58M shares stake. Haverford Fincl Service stated it has 7,531 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.38% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 240,620 shares. Jane Street Group Lc reported 86,001 shares. Moreover, Barr E S has 2.53% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Liability holds 0.46% or 20,727 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $898.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 70,400 shares to 123,550 shares, valued at $10.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 37,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,500 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 63,570 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Invesco Ltd owns 5.44 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nfc Invests Limited Liability Com holds 9.98% or 2.66 million shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 14,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 1.29 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.03% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 799,232 shares. Bailard owns 46,400 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability reported 0.28% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Meridian Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.4% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Meeder Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 66,803 shares. Qs Llc reported 606,705 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).

