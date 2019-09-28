As American Express Co (AXP) Share Value Rose, Holder Gm Advisory Group Has Lowered Stake; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Corporate Office Properties Reit (OFC) by $847,600

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70 million, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Reit (OFC) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 32,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 513,302 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.54M, down from 545,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 382,251 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Public Ltd has invested 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cambiar Investors Limited Company reported 432,531 shares. Boys Arnold & invested in 0.77% or 43,179 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital holds 13,890 shares. Check Ca reported 3.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Lp accumulated 135 shares. Dupont Capital Management accumulated 107,223 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability invested in 14,384 shares. Stanley Mngmt Llc accumulated 71,430 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 3,490 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0.14% or 3.01M shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 13,248 shares. Forbes J M Company Limited Liability Partnership invested in 71,106 shares. Brookstone reported 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cleararc Capital Inc invested 0.38% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47 million and $318.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 7,202 shares to 29,612 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 10,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.25 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $9,716 activity.

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. OFC’s profit will be $55.97M for 14.82 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 337,505 shares to 407,548 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp Limited Partners by 33,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc Common.