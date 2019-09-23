As American Express Co (AXP) Share Value Rose, Holder Atlanta Capital Group Has Cut Its Holding by $451,902; Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Market Value Declined While Osmium Partners Has Increased Holding by $1.80 Million

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 3,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 12,423 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, down from 16,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $118.19. About 3.12 million shares traded. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 160.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 120,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 195,200 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 37,394 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold TZOO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.28 million shares or 30.39% more from 4.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Osmium Prtnrs Lc accumulated 659,574 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 408,930 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Management Llc reported 77,087 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc holds 0% or 62,667 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 2,322 shares. Group One Trading Lp holds 0% or 1,843 shares. Seizert Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 16,427 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 29,053 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 86,770 shares. 14,548 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Management. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Lc has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). 300 are owned by Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. 1,689 were accumulated by Citigroup Incorporated. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 85,616 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.23% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

More notable recent Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Travelzoo: Technology Rollout Will Drive Growth – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Travelzoo Celebrates Pride Month by Campaigning for Equal Rights for All Travelers – PRNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Travelzoo Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:TZOO – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Only US Listed Company with an 80% Female Board Shows a 54% Increase in Average Share Price – PRNewswire” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Travelzoo Appoints Scott Wang as Head of Strategy, Asia Pacific, and General Manager, Greater China – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $6.84 million activity.

More notable recent American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “AmEx returns to PGA Tour after 14 years – L.A. Biz” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why Are American Express’ Revenues 4x Discover’s Despite Both Having Similar Loan Balances? – Forbes” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Express and Parley for the Oceans Announce First-Ever Card Made Primarily with Reclaimed Plastic from Parley and Launch a Global Campaign to #BackOurOceans – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Visaâ€™s Investment Shows Plaid Could Replace Libra in Fintech Space – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $745.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EPS) by 203,916 shares to 266,441 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 7,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Analysts await American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.21 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American ExpreS Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foster & Motley Inc accumulated 3,652 shares. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 17,890 shares. Franklin Resource Inc reported 0.06% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Moneta Inv stated it has 747 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0.41% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Nordea Investment Management holds 2.44M shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited has 139,430 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Bragg Finance Advsrs reported 97,252 shares. Alyeska Inv Gp Limited Partnership owns 45,015 shares. Markel invested 0.86% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 34,300 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,127 shares. Birinyi Assocs holds 0.29% or 5,518 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd has 2,555 shares. Essex reported 5,339 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.