As American Express Co (AXP) Share Value Rose, Gm Advisory Group Has Cut Stake; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Northstar Asset Management Has Decreased Holding as Share Value Declined

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70 million, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $117.79. About 1.92M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 7,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 14,250 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $566,000, down from 22,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 5.99 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47M and $318.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 7,202 shares to 29,612 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 10,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,229 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fred Alger Mgmt has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, World Asset Management Inc has 0.31% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Buckhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 66,699 shares. Sky Inv Limited Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 51,878 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp reported 213,020 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd reported 0.27% stake. Permit Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 132,004 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.3% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fagan Assocs reported 1,660 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi has 0.45% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 13,411 shares. Cap Planning Limited Co reported 28,176 shares. Hilltop reported 2,560 shares stake. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.52% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 2.80M shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.16 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Rebound to Close Higher Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express August credit card delinquencies rate tick higher – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 23.02 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.28% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Adage Cap Partners Gp Lc has 0.15% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Lc holds 1.36% or 464,905 shares. Van Den Berg I accumulated 4.95% or 835,628 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 0.24% or 10.21M shares. Hills Bank & Tru Communication holds 0.26% or 25,149 shares. Palisade Asset Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 28,328 shares. Natl Bank invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 2,858 are owned by Kistler. Colony Grp Incorporated Lc stated it has 28,087 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Eaton Vance invested in 1.55 million shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Department holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 12,765 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Co has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Biggest Week In 50 Years For Oil – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.