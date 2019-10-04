As American Express Co (AXP) Share Value Rose, Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Raised Position by $382,038; Allstate (ALL) Stock Value Rose While Rr Partners LP Has Trimmed by $49.10 Million Its Stake

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 21,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 18,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 2.63M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 486,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 456,600 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.43 million, down from 942,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $108.46. About 1.56M shares traded or 2.61% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 7,261 shares to 284,181 shares, valued at $33.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 7,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,277 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

