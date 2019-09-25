As American Express Co (AXP) Share Price Rose, Victory Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $1.19 Million; Manchester Capital Management Trimmed United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake as Stock Rose

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 60,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $230.68 million, down from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $119.41. About 1.54 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 9,684 shares as the company's stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 57,371 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.08M, up from 47,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $118.88. About 1.15 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.56 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore & Company reported 4,581 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Willis Inv Counsel has invested 1.72% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Sabal Communication has 2.55% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 280,050 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Calamos Advsr Ltd owns 0.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 116,825 shares. Gemmer Asset Llc has 374 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,655 shares. Boys Arnold And Communications accumulated 5,831 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 75 are owned by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company. 2,058 were reported by Vista Capital Ptnrs Inc. Shoker Inv Counsel stated it has 13,395 shares. Bp Public Limited Company holds 69,000 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt has invested 0.23% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Waters Parkerson & Communication Limited Liability Co holds 129,592 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $49.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 1.83M shares to 335,335 shares, valued at $12.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 79,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).